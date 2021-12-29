Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Up 5.9%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.75. 332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.8616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

