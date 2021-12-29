Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $498.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

