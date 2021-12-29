STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $479,041.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.62 or 0.07851303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.18 or 0.99902394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00051292 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

