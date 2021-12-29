State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,848 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

