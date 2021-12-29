State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 36,739 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

