State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 52.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

