State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.75 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

