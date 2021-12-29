State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of ExlService worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ExlService by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

