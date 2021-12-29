StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of GASS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

