Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,163. The firm has a market cap of $397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

