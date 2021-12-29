Sterling Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.87. 7,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,336. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $465.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

