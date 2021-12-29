Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 406,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $366.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.