Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $166.16. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

