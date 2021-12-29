stETH (Lido) Trading 22.9% Higher This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.