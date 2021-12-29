Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SPFF opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

