Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $42.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.