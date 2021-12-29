Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

