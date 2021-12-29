Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.