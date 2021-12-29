Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,988,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,176,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 52,712 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

