Strike (STRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Strike has a market cap of $113.57 million and $2.94 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $36.91 or 0.00078666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.41 or 0.07915800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00074836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.10 or 0.99763549 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051872 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,707 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.