Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,000 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

AXNX opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

