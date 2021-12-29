Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

JXN stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

