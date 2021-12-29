Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

