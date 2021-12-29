Strs Ohio Has $29,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

