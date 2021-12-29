Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.

Shares of INTA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

