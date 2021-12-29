Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.87

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $18.75. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.