Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,302.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $951,382.11 and $4,302.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

