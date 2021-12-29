Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.38).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.21 ($15.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($12.77) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.43.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

