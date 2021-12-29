T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.