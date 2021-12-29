Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00090712 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

