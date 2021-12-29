Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.23. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

