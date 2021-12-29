TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 70,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

