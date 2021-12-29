TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

