TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.83. 41,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.57 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

