TCTC Holdings LLC Has $11.48 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.