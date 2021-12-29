TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 45,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

