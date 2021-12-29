TCTC Holdings LLC Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.