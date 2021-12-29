TCTC Holdings LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. 44,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

