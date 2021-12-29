TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,952. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

