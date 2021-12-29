TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,928.47. 8,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,795.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

