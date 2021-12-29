TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $42,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. 18,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

