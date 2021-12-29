TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 847,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,483. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

