TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 992 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.