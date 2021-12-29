TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

