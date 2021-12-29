TD Securities Upgrades Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) to “Speculative Buy”

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$313.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.99.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at C$701,095.24. Insiders sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659 over the last ninety days.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

