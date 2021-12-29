TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

