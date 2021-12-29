TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,566,000 after buying an additional 127,421 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

