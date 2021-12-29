Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) shares rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $590.91 and last traded at $590.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.00.

TCHBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.84 and its 200 day moving average is $572.11.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

