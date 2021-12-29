Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

