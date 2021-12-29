Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0175 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $235.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00224538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00509254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00080753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

